PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The end may be near for Toys R Us.

Sources say Toys R Us is preparing to liquidate all of its stores, after failing to find a buyer, or being able to work out a new debt financing deal with lenders.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy last year and has been closing stores to try to cut costs.

In January, the toy chain announced the closing of nearly 20 percent of its American stores, including at least four in the Pittsburgh region.

The stores closing include three Toys R Us stores in Monaca, at Ross Park Mall, and in Washington, and one Babies R Us store in Monroeville.

