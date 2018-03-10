Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the special election in the 18th Congressional District just days away, the candidates are making a last-minute push to get out the vote.

Attended by political heavyweights Gov. Tom Wolf, Allegheny County Executive Rick Fitzgerald and Congressman Mike Doyle, a Democratic get-out-the-vote rally was held Friday evening in the lobby of the United Steelworkers building.

The special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District is next Tuesday.

A poll just this week showed Democrat Conor Lamb leading his Republican challenger Rick Saccone in the race by a very slim three-vote margin. That news buoyed Democratic hopes because President Donald Trump won the 18th District by about 20 points.

Lamb told the crowd, “Here we are a few days out from the election, and look how far we have come.”

He thanked his union supporters, calling them the heart and soul of his campaign. At the same time, he reminded them the race is still not over.

“We have a chance Tuesday to show that we still own the ballot box. We can get our people out, and show there is no price you can put on the ballot box,” Lamb said.

Over at Republican headquarters in Green Tree, state Rep. Saccone said he sensed a growing shift in the momentum despite recent polls.

“It’s amazing,” Saccone said. “The response has been overwhelmingly positive, the momentum is growing.”

Saccone ripped into his opponent, referring to Lamb as a chameleon, describing him as a far left Liberal.

“Conor, the chameleon, tries to ride the ride with one foot on each side. One day he is pro-life, one day he is pro-choice,” Saccone said.