MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — There were long lines outside Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township on Saturday in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s appearance at a rally for Rick Saccone.

The president was scheduled to appear at the rally around 7 p.m.

Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon, voicing his support for Saccone.

This is not the first time Trump has made an appearance at Atlantic Aviation. He held a campaign event at the hangar just days before Election Day in 2016, drawing a crowd of thousands.

