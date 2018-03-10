Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — There were long lines outside Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township on Saturday in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s appearance at a rally for Rick Saccone.

The president was scheduled to appear at the rally around 7 p.m.

Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon, voicing his support for Saccone.

Heading to Moon Township, Pennsylvania, to be with a really good person, State Representative Rick Saccone, who is running for Congress. Big & happy crowd (why not, some of the best economic numbers ever). Rick will help me a lot. Also, tough on crime & border. Loves 2nd A & VETS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

This is not the first time Trump has made an appearance at Atlantic Aviation. He held a campaign event at the hangar just days before Election Day in 2016, drawing a crowd of thousands.

Watch the president’s speech live at KDKA.com/live or KDKA-TV’s Facebook page at 7 p.m.