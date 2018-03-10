FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
SOUTHPOINTE (KDKA) — More than 100 First responders were honored at a banquet Friday in Washington County.

first responders1 First Responders Honored In Southpointe

Photo Courtesy: KDKA

Police officers, firefighters, medics, council members, and their families attended the Responders Appreciation Banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Southpointe.

The event was hosted by the Central Assembly of God Church in Houston and was emceed by KDKA news producer Sarah Kapis.

Children from the church and the Central Christian Academy lined the hallways and cheered on the first responders as they arrived.

The keynote speaker was Brian McCroskey who was one of the men that lived through and inspired the movie Blackhawk Down.

