FLATWOODS, W.Va. (AP) – A Georgia man has been accused of pulling a pistol and telling a striking Frontier Communications worker in West Virginia “don’t mess with me.”

The Charleston Gazette-Mail cites a report filed with state police as saying the striker had yelled “you’re taking our jobs” at the Lawrenceville man Tuesday near Flatwoods.

The report says 44-year-old Ato Oronde Clark was charged with one count of brandishing a weapon. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

A Communications Workers of America statement says Frontier started hiring out-of-state workers to maintain operations after roughly 1,400 employees went on strike Sunday. The strike began after union leaders and the company failed to reach a contract agreement.

Frontier spokesman Andy Malinoski says Clark had not done work yet and his contractor has terminated him.

