PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced they have agreed to terms with all 31 of their pre-arbitration eligible players.

The list of players includes:

Agrazal, Dario
Bell, Josh
Bostick, Christopher
Brault, Steven
Brentz, Bryce
Burdi, Nick
Crick, Kyle
Diaz, Elias
Escobar, Luis
Feliz, Michael
Frazier, Adam
Glasnow, Tyler
Holmes, Clay
Kingham, Nick
Kuhl, Chad
Leathersich, Jack
Luplow, Jordan
Meadows, Austin
Milbrath, Jordan
Moran, Colin
Moroff, Max
Musgrove, Joe
Neverauskas, Dovydas
Osuna, Jose
Santana, Edgar
Schugel, A.J.
Smoker, Josh
Stallings, Jacob
Taillon, Jameson
Turley, Nik
Williams, Trevor

