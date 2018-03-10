KDKA-TVDemonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's march on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. (Photo Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images) Welcome to KDKA-TV on CBSPittsburgh.com! KDKA-TV is joining forces […]
Filed Under:Harrisburg, Nick Miccarelli, Pennsylvania, Restraining Order, State Lawmaker, Tarah Toohil

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania state lawmaker who says a fellow lawmaker pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her has gotten a restraining order against him.

The Citizens’ Voice reports state Rep. Tarah Toohil alleges fellow Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli pointed a gun at her in 2012 and on another occasion, when the two were in a car, warned he would crash the vehicle while speeding 100 mph on a highway.

A Luzerne County judged granted the restraining order Friday.

He has not been charged with any crime and denies the allegations.

A spokesman for Miccarelli calls Toohil’s allegations outrageous and baseless and says they’re part of a smear campaign.

A prosecutor also is investigating accusations Miccarelli sexually assaulted another woman after the two ended a relationship in 2014.

