HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania state lawmaker who says a fellow lawmaker pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her has gotten a restraining order against him.

The Citizens’ Voice reports state Rep. Tarah Toohil alleges fellow Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli pointed a gun at her in 2012 and on another occasion, when the two were in a car, warned he would crash the vehicle while speeding 100 mph on a highway.

A Luzerne County judged granted the restraining order Friday.

He has not been charged with any crime and denies the allegations.

A spokesman for Miccarelli calls Toohil’s allegations outrageous and baseless and says they’re part of a smear campaign.

A prosecutor also is investigating accusations Miccarelli sexually assaulted another woman after the two ended a relationship in 2014.

