DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man led police on a car chase that crossed from Pennsylvania to Ohio and back again before he was apprehended early Saturday morning.

The chase started around 12:14 a.m. on State Route 51 in Darlington Township, Beaver County.

State police say troopers saw a vehicle speeding down the road, swerving in and out of its lane. They tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop.

The driver continued to drive north on State Route 51, then crossed into Ohio and onto State Route 14 in Unity. According to state police, the fleeing vehicle then traveled onto back roads and drove through a field in an attempt to lose the troopers.

Eventually, the driver crossed back into Pennsylvania, traveling on State Line Road and into Little Beaver Township in Lawrence County.

Troopers performed a Pursuit Intervention Technique maneuver and were able to stop the car at the intersection of State Line Road and Burkey Road.

The driver — later identified as 44-year-old Michael Justin Lack, of Enon Valley, Pa. — got out of the vehicle and fled into a nearby trailer. He resisted arrest, but troopers were able to take him into custody.

State police say Lack appeared to be under the influence. They also found his driver’s license was suspended for DUI-related reasons, his vehicle’s registration was expired and he did not have valid insurance for the vehicle.

Lack is facing multiple charges, including felony fleeing or eluding police, DUI and resisting arrest. He was placed in the Lawrence County Jail on $100,000 bond.