Filed Under:Big Idaho Potato Truck, Local TV, St. Patrick's Day Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All eyes will surely be on a new participant in the Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year.

This year, the Big Idaho Potato Truck will take part in Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The truck carries an enormous 12,130-pound potato. The giant spud is 28 feet long, 11-and-a-half feet tall and 12 feet wide.

Even if you mashed it up, it wouldn’t quite be enough to serve the crowd at Pittsburgh’s parade; it would make 30,325 servings of mashed potatoes.

After its stop in Pittsburgh, the truck will continue to tour the country to appear in festivals, fairs and parades.

For more information, visit bigidahopotato.com.

