Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Butler County home was damaged and a garage was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 100 block of Irene Drive in Butler Township.

One man was reportedly inside the home when the fire started. He was watching TV when the smoke detector went off. When he opened the door that led from his kitchen to a garage, he saw flames.

The man was able to get his vehicle out of a second garage that’s not attached to the garage where the fire was burning.

The Butler Township Station 3 fire chief said it was difficult to fight the fire because a stack of firewood was piled against the house and carport.

The chief would not say if the home was a completely loss or not.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.