WAYNESBURG (KDKA) — Conor Lamb spent the last Sunday before the special election speaking to mine workers in Greene County.

He spoke with Cecil Roberts, president of the United Mine Workers of America, at a rally in support of organized labor at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

At the event, he restated his campaign promise to defend Medicare and social security.

“These programs reflect the hard work and pay of people over decades. Decades in which you all built this country,” Lamb said. “You left it here for us to take on in the next generation. We are ready to step up and lead, and we will keep the promises that we made.”

Meanwhile, campaigners were busy at his headquarters running a phone bank.