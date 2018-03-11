FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Conor Lamb, Greene County, Local TV, United Mine Workers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WAYNESBURG (KDKA) — Conor Lamb spent the last Sunday before the special election speaking to mine workers in Greene County.

He spoke with Cecil Roberts, president of the United Mine Workers of America, at a rally in support of organized labor at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

At the event, he restated his campaign promise to defend Medicare and social security.

“These programs reflect the hard work and pay of people over decades. Decades in which you all built this country,” Lamb said. “You left it here for us to take on in the next generation. We are ready to step up and lead, and we will keep the promises that we made.”

Meanwhile, campaigners were busy at his headquarters running a phone bank.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch