FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:John Shumway, Local TV, Pittsburgh Pirates, Spring Training

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) — There has been no shortage of drama behind the scenes for the Pirates in the off-season.

But somehow, the crack of the bat and the smell of the grass has a negativity-cleansing effect.

“It’s been good. Anytime you can get back on the field and be together, it just means baseball season is right around the corner,” Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison said.

Two of the team’s top stars last year are gone. The team finished 32 games under 500, 17 games out of first place, but these players and this team can do nothing about that.

“So you just come here and play and not even think about last year,” Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco said.

There’s a lot of talk about the new guys and the young guys, and on the pitching staff, Felipe Rivero says the newbies have been very productive.

“There is more than was expected, so that’s pretty good,” closer Rivero said.

But good enough to compete in the National League Central? Some of the players say you might be surprised. That’s why they play the games.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch