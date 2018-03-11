FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Filed Under:Fatal Hit and Run, Woman Killed

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say a 46-year-old woman was struck and killed by a driver who was trying to flee the scene of an accident in south Philadelphia.

Authorities say the driver of a white SUV hit several vehicles and the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not identified. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver tried to flee but was chased and stopped by witnesses. The driver, who wasn’t identified, was taken to a local hospital.

