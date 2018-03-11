Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rick Saccone will be doing some last-minute campaigning with Donald Trump Jr. in the Pittsburgh area Monday.

Trump Jr. and Saccone will tour the Sarris Candies facility in Canonsburg in the early afternoon.

From 4 to 5 p.m., they will meet with volunteers and service members at the Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire Department in Elizabeth.

Trump Jr.’s visit comes just two days after the president himself was in the Pittsburgh area to speak at a rally for Saccone in Moon Township.