FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Donald Trump Jr., Local TV, Rick Saccone, Sarris Candies

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rick Saccone will be doing some last-minute campaigning with Donald Trump Jr. in the Pittsburgh area Monday.

Trump Jr. and Saccone will tour the Sarris Candies facility in Canonsburg in the early afternoon.

From 4 to 5 p.m., they will meet with volunteers and service members at the Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire Department in Elizabeth.

Trump Jr.’s visit comes just two days after the president himself was in the Pittsburgh area to speak at a rally for Saccone in Moon Township.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch