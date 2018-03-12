Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today’s technology is helping political campaigns reach out to voters in ways that weren’t possible a few short years ago.

Text messages may annoy some people, but, at the same time, they can grab your attention and make a difference with undecided voters – like those set to go to the polls Tuesday in the special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District.

Staffers were working the telephones Monday night in Carnegie in the more traditional way that campaigns reach out to the electorate.

It was hectic scene at Democrat Conor Lamb‘s Allegheny County Campaign Headquarters. His staff said earlier that the candidate himself held no public events Monday and scheduled no media availability.

They said he was going door-to-door, trying to meet as many voters as possible.

Lamb’s last public event was Sunday in Greene County, when he met with United Mine Workers.

He told miners and their families, “This is a time in our country when many of our promises seem to be up for grabs… It’s not just the miners.”

Republican Rick Saccone‘s volunteers and campaign staffers were also working the phones on Election Eve at his Southpointe Headquarters in Washington County. A few hours earlier, Saccone was joined by Donald Trump, Jr. at a campaign stop in Canonsburg.

Saccone has not wavered one iota from his unabashed support for President Donald Trump.

“President Trump needs someone who is going to fight for him. He needs extra votes to get these things through in Congress. I want to be there, be that vote. It’s for the people of western Pennsylvania,” Saccone said.

Three recent polls give Lamb a slight lead in the race. The latest poll from Monmouth University shows Lamb with a slightly wider lead over Saccone if there’s a surge in Democratic voter turnout.

President Trump, who made a local appearance on Saturday on behalf of Saccone’s candidacy, carried the 18th District in 2016 by 19 points.