PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – An 18-year-old Michigan man is suing Dick’s Sporting Goods for refusing to sell him a shotgun.

Last month, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it would no longer sell firearms to anyone under the age of 21. The policy change came in the wake of a Florida high school shooting which left 17 people dead.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 18-year-old Tristin Fulton attempted to buy a shotgun at a store in Michigan. The lawsuit claims the store refused to sell the firearm to Fulton because of their new age requirements.

Fulton is now suing, claiming the policy violates state law, “which allows anyone 18 years of age or older to buy a firearm unless otherwise legally incapacitated.”

Fulton is seeking $25,000 in addition to legal fees.

Last week, a 20-year-old Oregon man filed a lawsuit claiming Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart discriminated against him when they refused to sell him a rifle.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Tyler Watson’s lawsuit claims he faced age discrimination from Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart.

Oregon law allows residents to buy shotguns or rifles starting at age 18.

