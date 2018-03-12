Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A crane crashed onto a pickup truck near Richland and Pine townships Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Route 910 at Karrington Drive.

According to Allegheny County officials, a tractor trailer hauling a crane crashed, and the crane landed on top of a pickup truck.

Gibsonia Road is closed between Hardt Road in Richland Township and Babcock Boulevard in Pine Township.

Drivers are advised to look for alternate routes.

