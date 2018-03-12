FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A crane crashed onto a pickup truck near Richland and Pine townships Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Route 910 at Karrington Drive.

According to Allegheny County officials, a tractor trailer hauling a crane crashed, and the crane landed on top of a pickup truck.

Gibsonia Road is closed between Hardt Road in Richland Township and Babcock Boulevard in Pine Township.

Drivers are advised to look for alternate routes.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

