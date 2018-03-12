Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s getting to be that time of year… The State Department of Revenue has issued a warning about criminals trying to steal your tax refund.

The department says the criminals steal data from tax preparers and use it to file a fraudulent tax return in your name.

The refund then shows up your bank account. When that happens, the criminal will contact you and try to get you to give them the money, saying the refund was made in error and it needs to be repaid.

The criminals often pose as IRS agents or a collection agency.

Another tax season reminder — the IRS is using new technology to challenge more tax returns, and it’s more likely than ever that the IRS will question your return.

New technology and automated audits allow the IRS to challenge 1 out of every 23 returns.

If challeneged, you may have to submit additional information, change your return, pay more taxes or face penalties.