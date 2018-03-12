Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) – At least five people were injured after an air duct fell onto people below at a popular water park in Ohio.

CBS affiliate WTOL reports that the air duct fell at the Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky.

Social media photos show that the air ducts fell from the ceiling of the water park into one of the pools.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said that five people were injured, two of them taken to the hospital, all the injuries are considered minor.

Guests reported that the air duct fell into the wave pool near the children’s play area.

@sanduskyregistr just happened at Kalahari, lifeguard just taken out on stretcher. No further injuries known of pic.twitter.com/60g6KrD3lQ — Johnathon McCandlish (@go32bengals) March 12, 2018

WTOL says the Huron County Zoning inspector and a representative from the Department of Agriculture Amusement Division are on the scene inspecting the site.

The water park will remain closed until further notice.

BREAKING: From our Jon Monk: of the 5 hurt when parts of air ducts fell at @KalahariResorts, 2 were taken to the hospital and 3 declined treatment. All injuries were minor. Jon says the park to remain closed during Dept. of Ag investigation. pic.twitter.com/h5UEAwYMgB — Tim Miller (@TimWTOL) March 12, 2018

In a statement to WTOL, the public relations department that handles Kalahari events and issues says:

“We are aware of the situation and take the safety and security of our guests very seriously. We are working closely with our internal teams and the proper authorities to gather details on what happened and will share an updated statement when we have confirmed all the facts.”