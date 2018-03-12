Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Saint Patrick’s Day Parade has a brand new mascot.

His name is Finn, and he’s an Irish Wolfhound.

Look for Finn the Irish Wolfhound, our new character mascot this Saturday, thanks to Trebuchet Consulting! #Pittsburgh #StPatricksDayParade pic.twitter.com/wivIqEuZoP — Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade (@PghStPatsParade) March 12, 2018

The Wolfhound has been an important symbol of Ireland dating back to as early as 7000 B.C.

He’s named after Finn McCool, a legendary giant that is said to have created Ireland’s Giant Causeway.

Finn will walk alongside St. Patrick himself during the parade and will make other appearances throughout the year.

