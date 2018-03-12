FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Saint Patrick’s Day Parade has a brand new mascot.

His name is Finn, and he’s an Irish Wolfhound.

The Wolfhound has been an important symbol of Ireland dating back to as early as 7000 B.C.

He’s named after Finn McCool, a legendary giant that is said to have created Ireland’s Giant Causeway.

Finn will walk alongside St. Patrick himself during the parade and will make other appearances throughout the year.

For more information on the parade, visit their website here.

