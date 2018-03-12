Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man, who police say was drunk and kicked out of a Kid Rock concert, is facing charges for stealing an EMS vehicle outside PPG Paints Arena.

Two people in a hotel room saw what was happening and caught the man on camera. In the video, the suspect can be seen walking around the vehicle, then walking to the driver’s side, opening the door, getting in and driving away.

The man has been identified as Matthew King, 25, of Smithton.

According to investigators King drove the vehicle to Forest Hills, where it collided with another car. Two people were injured in the crash. A police officer was able to follow the vehicle’s location through its GPS tracking system.

King suffered a broken collarbone in the accident.

Pittsburgh Medic Supervisor Chief Jennifer McDermott-Grubb told investigators she was responding to a medical emergency inside PPG Paints Arena and maintains she locked the vehicle only to come out to find it was gone.

King faces multiple charges including DUI, theft and endangering the welfare of another person.

The City Of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety in continuing to investigate the incident.