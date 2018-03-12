FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Democrats Expected To Issue Separate Report With Different Conclusions
Filed Under:Donald Trump, House Of Representatives, President Donald Trump, Republicans, Russia

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans on the House intelligence committee have completed a draft report concluding there was no collusion or coordination between Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign and Russia.

The finding is sure to please the White House and enrage panel Democrats who have not yet seen the document.

After a yearlong investigation, Texas Rep. Mike Conaway says the committee has finished conducting dozens of witness interviews and will share the report with Democrats on Tuesday. Conaway is the Republican leading the House probe.

The public will not see the report until Democrats have reviewed it and the intelligence community has decided what information can become public, a process that could take weeks.

Democrats are expected to issue a separate report with much different conclusions.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch