HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor wants to ban gifts to all elected state officials and to suspend pay for himself, lawmakers and their top aides when they haven’t fully enacted a budget by the annual deadline.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat seeking re-election, will outline a government reform proposal on Monday that also includes better campaign finance disclosure and a requirement that lawmakers provide receipts when seeking reimbursement for expenses.

Wolf has banned gifts from people under his authority since taking office three years ago.

But that doesn’t apply to state legislators and other elected state officials.

The governor also wants limits on political campaign contributions and disclosure of donations made by people seeking government contracts.

He says public officials should make public the source and amount of any outside income.

