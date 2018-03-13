Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH IRWIN (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County man is facing charges for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend and another man with a battle ax.

According to police, the incident happened inside a North Irwin apartment around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Benson William Perry, 35, allegedly took the door to the apartment off its hinges and attacked both his ex-girlfriend and a man.

During the altercation, Perry allegedly struck the man in the head with a battle ax and a porcelain statue. Perry also allegedly shoved the woman to the ground.

When police arrived at the scene, both victims were said to be covered in blood. The man had suffered lacerations to his head and hand. The woman suffered a laceration to the back of her skull and thumb.

The victims told police Perry threatened to kill them during the altercation.

Both victims were taken to Forbes Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Perry is facing a list of charges including attempted homicide, stalking and aggravated assault. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $500,000 bond.

