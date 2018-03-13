Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) — If you want to be one of the first people to ride Cedar Point’s new world-record-breaking roller coaster, the cost will be steep… but the money will go to a good cause.

A fundraising benefit for the LeBron James Family Foundation will be held Friday, April 27, and those in attendance will get exclusive access to the Steel Vengeance coaster.

Tickets to the benefit are $75 per person, but if you want to attend the benefit and be a rider on the first public train, it’ll cost $250.

Tickets go on sale on March 19 on Cedar Point’s website here: cedarpoint.com/play/events/steel-vengeance-first-rider-benefit

Those attending the event will also have access to the Maverick roller coaster, a commemorative souvenir and complimentary food and beverages.

Cedar Point says Steel Vengeance is the world’s first “hyper-hybrid” roller coaster, meaning it’s the first coaster to have a hybrid construction — smooth steel track on a wooden structure — and reach a height of over 200 feet, which makes it a “hyper coaster.”

Steel Vengeance breaks ten world records: tallest hybrid coaster, faster hybrid coaster, longest hybrid coaster, steepest drop on a hybrid coaster, longest drop on a hybrid coaster, most inversions on a hybrid coaster, fastest airtime hill on a hybrid coaster, most airtime on a hybrid coaster, most airtime on any roller coaster and the world’s first “hyper-hybrid” coaster.

The coaster will open to the public on Saturday, May 5.