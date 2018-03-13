Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — The Pennsylvania congressional race between Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone remains too close to call, with local elections officials still counting absentee ballots late Tuesday.

Nearly three hours after polls closed and with 99 percent of precincts reporting, unofficial results had Lamb leading Saccone by fewer than 100 votes.

LATEST RESULTS: Pennsylvania District 18 Special Election March 2018

That margin increased after Allegheny County’s absentee votes were counted. Mayor Bill Peduto said on Twitter that a result wouldn’t be announced until Wednesday.

Conor Lamb has increased his lead by 752 votes through absentee votes in Allegheny County. He now leads by 847 votes with Washington Co absentees, Washington Co 3 precincts & absentees. Won’t know until tomorrow. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) March 14, 2018

The Pittsburgh-area district has gotten national attention as a barometer of the November midterm elections.

President Donald Trump won the district by almost 20 percentage points in 2016.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)