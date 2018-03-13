WATCH LIVE: CBS News Live Coverage Of 18th Congressional District Race
SPECIAL ELECTION: Voter Turnout | Voters Head To PollsPolls Suggest Tight Race | Election Results
Filed Under:18th Congressional District, Conor Lamb, Rick Saccone, Special Election

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — The Pennsylvania congressional race between Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone remains too close to call, with local elections officials still counting absentee ballots late Tuesday.

Nearly three hours after polls closed and with 99 percent of precincts reporting, unofficial results had Lamb leading Saccone by fewer than 100 votes.

LATEST RESULTS: Pennsylvania District 18 Special Election March 2018

That margin increased after Allegheny County’s absentee votes were counted. Mayor Bill Peduto said on Twitter that a result wouldn’t be announced until Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh-area district has gotten national attention as a barometer of the November midterm elections.

President Donald Trump won the district by almost 20 percentage points in 2016.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch