NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) — A 10-month-old dog died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York after a flight attendant ordered the animal be put in the plane’s overhead bin.

United said it was taking responsibility for the incident on the Monday night flight, saying pets should never be put in the overhead storage compartment.

Passenger June Lara wrote on Facebook that the flight attendants on the plane insisted the puppy in his kennel be placed inside the overhead bin.

“They assured the safety of the family’s pet so wearily, the mother agreed,” Lara wrote.

Other passengers posted photos of the customer and her children after the flight.

Passengers say they heard barking during the flight and didn’t know that the dog had died until the plane landed at LaGuardia Airport.

Chicago-based United said Tuesday it is investigating the incident and talking to the flight attendant.

