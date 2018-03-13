Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman is facing charges for allegedly throwing an alcoholic drink in the face of a Port Authority bus driver after video of a separate arrest went viral.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.

The driver told police a woman was using obscene language and causing public annoyance and alarm. The driver asked the woman to stop, but she refused.

Eventually, the driver pulled over and ordered the woman off the bus. The driver stated the woman threw an alcoholic beverage in her face as she exited the bus with a man. After exiting, the man allegedly threw a snowball at the bus.

Police were called to the area, but were unable to find the female suspect. They were unable to identify the suspect until a video of an arrest at a movie theater in North Versailles went viral.

That video shows Melanie Carter, of Wilkinsburg, being taken into custody by an off-duty police officer who was working security.

Police were able to identify Carter due to facial piercings and a tattoo on her hand.

At the theater, Carter was upset with the way the officer was treating a group of teenage girls, so she started filming with her camera. Police say Officer Christopher Kelly removed three girls from the theater for disorderly conduct and causing a disturbance.

The theater’s manager asked Carter to leave, and when she refused, she says Officer Kelly tackled her to the ground.

In relation to the movie theater incident, Carter is facing four charges, including resisting arrest, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass. She faces a preliminary hearing next month.

As for the bus incident, Carter is facing several charges, including disorderly conduct, harassment, public drunkenness and interference with transportation facilities.