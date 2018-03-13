SPECIAL ELECTION: Voters Head To PollsPolls Suggest Tight Race | Election Results  
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – A former television weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there’s a 100 percent chance of politics: He’s pursuing a run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker.

LNP reports Anderson is collecting signatures to get on the Republican primary ballot for a run against U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. Anderson says he’s looking for a climate change in Washington.

LNP says Anderson lives in West Chester but may move to Lancaster if he wins.

It says the weatherman changed his name from Drew Anderson last year and left his job at WMPT-TV Fox 43 two weeks ago. Anderson also has worked for NBC affiliate WGAL-TV and as a science teacher.

LNP says Locksmith Bill Neff also is seeking to run in the primary against Smucker.

