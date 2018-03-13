WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man intentionally a fire that destroyed an apartment in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood because he was upset about a mess.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 200 block of South Winebiddle Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

According to a police criminal complaint, a woman told an officer at the scene that Devin Pelkofer, 20, was upset that the apartment was a mess. Police say the woman stated that she offered to clean up the mess, but Pelkofer responded, “No, I will show you how to clean this place up.”

The woman told police Pelkofer then started to light several items in the apartment on fire.

When police arrived on the scene, they say Pelkofer was wearing only pants and was covered in soot. He was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He is charged with aggravated arson and other counts.

Police say the third floor of the building was destroyed. There was smoke and water damage to other apartments. Everyone living in the building was evacuated.

No one was injured.

