PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Who wouldn’t want cheap front row seats for a Tony Award winning musical? Now, thanks to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, you just might be able to get them.

The Trust has announced that seats in the first three rows of the orchestra section at Heinz Hall will be available for $25 for every performance of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical. The $25 tickets are available for in-person purchases at the Heinz Hall box office, on the day of each performance only, two hours prior to the show, which is why they’re called “rush” tickets.

In addition to the last-minute purchase rules, you have to pay cash and purchases are limited to two tickets per person.

The Cultural Trust says tradition of the “rush” tickets began in 1996 in New York when the RENT moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The Trust says producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering orchestra seats for rush pricing in each city the show will play.

RENT performs at Heinz Hall Tuesday, March 27 through Sunday, April 1.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 30 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 31 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 31 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 1 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Regular ticket prices begin at $30 and are available at the following official Pittsburgh Cultural Trust ticket sources: online at TrustArts.org, by calling Guest Services at 412-456-4800, or in person at the Theater Square Box Office located at 655 Penn Avenue.

For groups of 10+, go online at TrustArts.org/GroupSales, call 412-471-6930 or buy them in person at Theater Square Box Office located at 655 Penn Avenue.