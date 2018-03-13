SPECIAL ELECTION: Voters Head To PollsPolls Suggest Tight Race | Election Results  
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Downtown Pittsburgh, Local TV, Smithfield Street

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police want to identify the man who robbed a downtown Pittsburgh bank Monday afternoon.

The robbery happened just before 3:45 p.m. at the Northwest Bank in the 500 block of Smithfield Street.

A bank employee told police that a man walked up to the teller window and handed over a note demanding money. The note also indicated that the man had a gun, but the employee did not see a firearm.

smithfield street northwest bank robbery 1 Police Seek Identity Of Downtown Bank Robbery Suspect

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

The employee gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, and the man then left the bank.

The suspect is estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old. He is about 5-feet-5-inches tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark-colored sunglasses, a dark-colored winter hat, no gloves and a two-toned zippered gray jacket.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7161.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch