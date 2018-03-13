Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police want to identify the man who robbed a downtown Pittsburgh bank Monday afternoon.

The robbery happened just before 3:45 p.m. at the Northwest Bank in the 500 block of Smithfield Street.

A bank employee told police that a man walked up to the teller window and handed over a note demanding money. The note also indicated that the man had a gun, but the employee did not see a firearm.

The employee gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, and the man then left the bank.

The suspect is estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old. He is about 5-feet-5-inches tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark-colored sunglasses, a dark-colored winter hat, no gloves and a two-toned zippered gray jacket.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7161.