PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing West End man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since last month.

According to Pittsburgh Police, family members say they last saw 48-year-old Chris Green on Feb. 28 in Beechview.

Green is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7800.