CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — Police have busted a suspected copper thief who has gone on an alleged crime spree in Fayette County.

James “Billy” Taylor is accused of stealing metal from a Fox’s Pizza shop in Connellsville.

Police received a tip that Taylor was hiding out in a certain part of town.

When officers followed up on it, they found Taylor. Officials say he tried to run, but didn’t get far.

“The individual was Tasered as he went over a fence, and we were able to apprehend him,” said Cpl. Bryan Kendi, of Connellsville Police. “He’s a person of interest in several crimes that occurred in the city, several thefts.”

Taylor was taken to jail and is being held on $30,000 bail.

He’s facing several charges.

