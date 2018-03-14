SPECIAL ELECTION: Too Close To Call | Voter Turnout | Election Results | More Political News
By Ralph Iannotti
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A spike in graffiti is once again attracting attention – this time in the city’s East End.

Pittsburgh Police are trying to track down the tagger, or taggers, responsible for a new round of defaced public and private property.

Homeowners and property owners are facing some expensive cleanup costs because of the graffiti.

There’s no shortage of it showing up on some homes, businesses and buildings in the neighborhood.

John Colombo who lives in a Penn Ave apartment says, “I dislike [the graffiti], but some of the buildings are in such disrepair that I don’t even see it.

“Primarily, businesses have been targeted, or some residential-style apartment buildings,” Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg said. “The primary tags are ‘NOM,’ or ‘ENOM.’ Also, the name ‘HENRY’ has been recorded on several tags.”

The neighborhood witnessing the rise in graffiti crimes is stretching from the 5400 to 5900 block of Penn Avenue, in the East Liberty-Garfield neighborhoods.

“We do know the tags are consistent throughout the neighborhood,” Sgt. Vollberg said. “Whether it’s one or more taggers, we know it’s predominantly the same person or persons. If those tags look familiar to people in other areas of the city, we would want those people to call 911 to file a report, so we can document those as cases as well.”

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477. There is a reward.

