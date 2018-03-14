Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Blek, a former police K-9 with the Ligonier Township Police Department, has died.

Blek survived the crash that killed his handler, Lt. Eric Eslary in May of 2015. He was retired from the police department and remained with Lt. Eslary’s widow.

In a Facebook post, she said Blek was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and fought hard over the past six months.

She wrote she’s crushed by his passing, but knows he’s been reunited with his partner.

“As I felt Blek slip away I whispered, ‘Tell daddy I miss and love him. Please lick his face for me and sniff his ear like he used to do to us,’” she said.

The City of Latrobe Police Department issued the following statement:

“We are sad to hear of the passing of retired K-9 Blek. Blek is a hero in many ways. He survived the horrific crash that took his best friend’s life, Lt. Eric Eslary on May 5th, 2015. He has fought the cancer beast for the past 6 months and has now fulfilled his duties on earth. Rest easy buddy, we love you.”