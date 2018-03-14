SPECIAL ELECTION: Too Close To Call | Voter Turnout | Election Results | More Political News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you live in the northernmost parts of the United States, you might be in for a Northern Lights show Wednesday or Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for March 14 and 15.

NOAA says the minor storm is expected to cause escalated geomagnetic responses.

States in the northern tier of the U.S. may be able to see the auroras.

The Space Weather Prediction Center says states such as Michigan and Maine could be in for quite the site if conditions turn out just right. Other northern states might see the lights as well.

Experts say the solar storm originated from what scientists call a coronal hole.

