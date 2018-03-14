SPECIAL ELECTION: Too Close To Call | Voter Turnout | Election Results | More Political News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Libertarian candidate Drew Gray Miller is relishing his role as the potential spoiler in the 18th Congressional District special election.

With all precincts reporting, Democrat Conor Lamb leads Republican Rick Saccone by about 600 votes.

Miller received almost 1,400 votes, which is larger than Lamb’s current lead.

As the results were coming in last night, Miller took to Twitter.

“We’re only a few hours away from me being the most hated man in America,” he said.

By late Wednesday morning, Gray announced he was conceding to his opponents.

“After looking at all of the numbers, I’m realizing there is no mathematical way for me to win. I therefore would like to formally concede to Conor Lamb and Rick Saccone. It was a fun race. I will not be challenging the results or asking for a recount.”

As it stands, no official winner has been declared. In fact, the results across all reporting counties won’t be deemed official for several more days.

