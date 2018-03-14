CBS Local — March 14 is Pi Day, better known as a celebration of the never-ending number that begins 3.14. In honor of the mathematical constant symbolized by π (pi), restaurants and stores around the country are offering up some tasty pie-themed deals.
Dozens of pizza chains are dishing out deals on Pi Day with some serving up whole pies for just $3.14. Blaze, Papa Murphy’s, Fired Pie, Firenza Pizza, Flippers Pizzeria, Hungry Howie’s, Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza, The Pizza Press, Urban Bricks, and Your Pie are all reportedly offering full-sized pizzas for the special Pi Day price.
If you’re craving something sweet on Pi Day, several restaurants and grocery stores are giving customers a break on pie. Both Whole Foods Market and Pick’n Save are selling large baked pies for just $3.14 on 3/14.
Boston Market, Bojangles’ and others are also celebrating the “math holiday” with discounts on pies, fries, and even free ice cream.
Giant Eagle stores are also celebrating Pi Day, they have $3.14 pies.
For some lucky couples getting married on Pi Day, &pizza is throwing free weddings at their restaurants in four cities. It’s the third year in a row the pizza chain has hosted a free pizza party reception for a group of pre-selected customers.
HAPPY PI DAY // follow our IG story to watch our couples tie the knot in our shops across the east coast // if you can't make it in person, tag your special someone in the comments and make sure you both follow us for a chance to win the ultimate couples hookup courtesy of @Lyft, @305Fitness, and yours truly // contest ends tomorrow at 11AM.