PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank in Shadyside on Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened just after 4:45 p.m. at the PNC Bank in the 5600 block of Walnut Street.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank, passed a note to the teller demanding money and then fled the scene.

Officials say he did not show a weapon.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or where police can find him should called Pittsburgh Police robbery detectives at 412-323-7800.