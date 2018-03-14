SPECIAL ELECTION: Too Close To Call | Voter Turnout | Election Results | More Political News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank in Shadyside on Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened just after 4:45 p.m. at the PNC Bank in the 5600 block of Walnut Street.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank, passed a note to the teller demanding money and then fled the scene.

shadyside bank robbery 1 Shadyside Bank Robbery Suspect Caught On Camera

(Source: Pittsburgh Police/PNC Bank)

Officials say he did not show a weapon.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or where police can find him should called Pittsburgh Police robbery detectives at 412-323-7800.

