PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – At schools across the country, students participated in a walkout to protest gun violence.

It’s the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that’s emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month.

Students at the high school walked out at 10 a.m. and planned to stay out for 17 minutes, one for each victim of the shooting.

In an online livestream, David Hogg, a senior at the school who’s become one of the public faces of protests against gun violence, criticized politicians for not doing more as he walked amid a mass of people.

More than 30 Pittsburgh-area schools were expected to participate in the walkout.

Meanwhile, Moon Area High School will be spending their morning writing letters to their lawmakers, asking for change and more mental health professionals in schools.

In Washington, D.C., thousands of students gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, holding colorful signs and cheering in support of gun control.

The students chanted, “Hey, hey, ho, ho. The NRA has got to go!” and “What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!”

President Donald Trump was traveling in Los Angeles and was not in the White House during the demonstrations.

The protests have drawn mixed reactions from school administrators. While some applaud students for taking a stand, others threatened discipline.

