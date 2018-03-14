Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCMURRAY (KDKA) — A local family is looking for donations to help a stray dog that was hit by a car.

Zack Shultz found the pup unresponsive on the side of the road while driving home from work Saturday night.

Schultz did CPR and took the 1-year-old dog to University Veterinary Specialists in McMurray.

Vets say he had skull fractures, a broken femur and nerve damage.

The dog is expected to be ok and the Schultz family would like to adopt him, but they can’t afford the vet bills.

Donations can be accepted through the UVS Cares Foundation. If you would like to donate, click here.