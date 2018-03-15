Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLEVUE (KDKA) – Police have issued a warning after finding a credit card skimmer at a gas station in Bellevue.

According to police, the skimmer was found on a pump at the US Gas Station on Ohio River Boulevard on March 9.

The device was described as being an internal skimmer, which would have been undetectable to customers.

“If you recall using a pump and your card did not work at the pump, you most likely were using the skimmed credit card reader,” a police report said.

Police are advising anyone that may have purchased gas at that location to contact their bank or credit card company.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details