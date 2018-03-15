WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vanessa Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, may be getting divorced.

A public court record filed Thursday in New York says Vanessa Trump is seeking an uncontested divorce from the president’s son. Details of the divorce complaint haven’t been made public.

The couple married in 2005 and have five children.

The Trump Organization hasn’t responded to an emailed request for comment.

Last month, Vanessa Trump opened a letter to her husband containing an unidentified white powder and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, but the substance turned out to be nonhazardous. A Massachusetts man later was charged with sending the threatening letter.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)