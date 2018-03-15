SPECIAL ELECTION: Too Close To Call | Voter Turnout | Election Results | More Political News
Filed Under:Dylann Roof, Morgan Roof, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Deputies say the sister of church shooter Dylann Roof has been arrested for bringing drugs, pepper spray and a knife to her South Carolina school.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department tells WIS-TV 18-year-old Morgan Roof was arrested Wednesday after an administrator at A.C. Flora High School had contacted a school resource officer.

Roof is charged with marijuana possession and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds. A judge set her bond at $5,000. She was screened for a public defender.

Investigators say Roof also posted a Snapchat that alarmed fellow students, but was not arrested for it.

School principal Susan Childs posted a letter to parents on the school’s Twitter page explaining what occurred while students walked out to remember the 17 killed in the Parkland, Florida, Valentine’s Day school shooting.

Dylann Roof was convicted of fatally shooting nine parishioners at a Charleston church in 2015.

