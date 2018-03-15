Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (KDKA/AP) – A newly-installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area.

The 950-ton span fell Thursday afternoon at the university’s main Miami-area campus. Video shows vehicles underneath the bridge were hit.

Florida Highway Patrol confirms several people are dead due to the collapse. They also said several cars have been crushed.

More Coverage From CBS Miami

At least one person was taken as a trauma alert to the hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The bridge was constructed using an innovative approach to bridge construction – a technique meant to reduce potential risks to workers, commuters and pedestrians and prevented traffic tie-ups in the area.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)