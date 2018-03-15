Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two UPS employees in Pittsburgh are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in valuable merchandise from packages, and then pawning it.

Police say it happened at the Beaver Avenue shipping location on the city’s North Side.

Warrants have been issued for the two employees, who police say have been pawning off expensive items stolen from the location for the past two years.

They are identified as 34-year-old Brad Thomas, of Monroeville, and 46-year-old Roseanne Carey, of Pittsburgh.

No one was answering the door at Carey’s home Thursday, and KDKA hasn’t been able to reach Thomas either.

According to police, the pair is accused of tampering with packages, and removing coins, jewelry, silver and gold bars and a gun.

The merchandise is valued at $250,000. Police say it was pawned for $122,000.

According to investigators, the pair is accused of selling the loot at places like the Gold Rush in Monroeville or the Max Point Gold Buyers in Dormont.

Police say Thomas may have been supporting a drug addiction.

Meanwhile, UPS says they cannot comment on employee matters, but they do say they are cooperating with police.