By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, North Versailles, Ralph Iannotti

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — There was a full house at a North Versailles Township Commissioners meeting Thursday night.

What brought the crowd out was word that the commissioners were considering the possibility of eliminating local police dispatchers.

That would mean any police calls, normally handled by North Versailles’ four full-time and two part-time dispatchers, instead would go directly to the Allegheny County 911 Center.

Commissioners had considered the same cost-saving plan several years ago, but it was rejected.

One of the most vocal supporters of keeping the dispatchers where they are now was retired North Versailles Police Chief Vince DiCenzo Jr.

He told KDKA-TV News, “Our dispatchers do an excellent job. I mean, we’ve had serious events here, and dispatchers have come in from home to help fellow dispatchers. We’ve always been able to handle everything here. These dispatchers are very well trained.”

Township Commissioner Darryl Roher warned everyone that unless there’s cost cutting, the community could go broke within three years.

