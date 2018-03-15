Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We’re just days away from Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Thousands of people flock to Pittsburgh every year for the event. Some of the featured guests are very excited for the big day.

“It’s been very exciting and very busy. It’s exciting to celebrate the Irish heritage all week instead of just on Saturday,” Madeline Evans said.

Evans earned this year’s title as Miss Smiling Irish Eyes. She’s supported by her maidens, Roisin Sabol and Erin Sheedy.

The forecast for this year’s parade calls for no rain, but it will be chilly enough to wear your Irish wool.

“I’m praying, but I’m also threatening if someone doesn’t get the weather right. Last year, was a great day. It was a little bit chilly. This year, is a little bit warmer,” Parade Chairman Mac McCafferty said.

This year’s parade will also honor the life of Dan Rooney. His son, Jim, remembers how much the parade meant to his parents.

“They were part of the organizers and my mother would always talk about how she would have shamrocks painted all over her floor because they were doing the buttons for the parade — because the whole process of getting it together would be done in our home back when they were a young couple before I was born, but they loved those stories, Rooney said.

Grand Marshal Maggie Cloonan will lead the parade, which begins off at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“There’s so many activities for the Irish people and parties and being proud of who we are and where we came from, our heritage and all that is good,” Cloonan said.