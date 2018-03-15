Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four North American river otter pups made their first public appearance at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

The pups were born in January.

The two males and two female pups were vaccinated, weighed, and microchipped during their checkup.

The pups were born to 8-year-old-mom Annie, and 17-year-old dad Country.

Four litters of otter pups have been born at the zoo.

Zoo officials say the pups have been mostly staying under the watchful eye of their mother, but could begin venturing out of the den on their own in the next couple of weeks.

Visitors at the zoo might then start to get a peek at the new pups.

While North American river otters are not listed as endangered, they are a protected species in Pennsylvania.