SPECIAL ELECTION: Too Close To Call | Voter Turnout | Election Results | More Political News
Filed Under:Local TV, Otters, Pittsburgh Zoo, Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, River Otters

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four North American river otter pups made their first public appearance at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

The pups were born in January.

The two males and two female pups were vaccinated, weighed, and microchipped during their checkup.

The pups were born to 8-year-old-mom Annie, and 17-year-old dad Country.

Four litters of otter pups have been born at the zoo.

Zoo officials say the pups have been mostly staying under the watchful eye of their mother, but could begin venturing out of the den on their own in the next couple of weeks.

Visitors at the zoo might then start to get a peek at the new pups.

While North American river otters are not listed as endangered, they are a protected species in Pennsylvania.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch